‘Expedite land acquisition for Raipur-Vizag corridor’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma to expedite land acquisition for the Raipur - Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor. Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will benefit from the project as it comes in handy to export aluminum, coal and bauxite through Visakhpatnam port.

The Prime Minister reviewed the progress of various development projects with the Chief Secretaries of different States through a video conference on Wednesday. The Prime Minister instructed the AP Chief Secretary to take steps for the speedy completion of Kakinada - Srikakulam natural gas pipeline project. Sameer Sharma informed that out of the total 798 hectares of land required for the Raipur - Vizag Economic Corridor, the State government has already handed over 561 hectares to the Centre.

Notifications are being issued to acquire the remaining land. With regard to the Kakinada - Srikakulam natural gas pipeline project, the first phase from Srikakulam to Vizag has been completed and steps are being taken to speed up the second phase from Vizag to Kakinada, the CS informed.