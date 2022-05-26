Malafide intentions of YSRC government clear: Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of instigating violence in Amalapuram to divert the growing opposition among SCs towards the government, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said it was triggered in a pre-planned manner. He suspected that it might be a political conspiracy hatched by the YSRC to come up with a notification to rename Konaseema as Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseeema district all of a sudden now.

Pawan Kalyan felt that such a situation would have been averted if the government mentioned the name Ambedkar while releasing the gazette notification on reorganisation of districts.Speaking to mediapersons at Mangalagiri on Wednesday, he recalled that the government came up with the district reorganisation in the name of administrative convenience and also to name some of them after Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya and Alluri Sita Rama Raju. He observed that it would have been better if the government also named a district after Ambedkar at the same time.

Taking exception to the delay in issuing the notification and also giving 30 days time for receiving objections and suggestions from people on the move, he said though some objections were raised on changing the names of some districts, the government did not give time. The malafide intentions of the government were clear in renaming Konaseema district as it gave 30 days time for raising objections and suggestions so as to provoke the people by going against their sentiments.

Stating that naming of district in the name of national leaders is a good development, he said Jana Sena also demanded to name Kurnool after the first Dalit Chief Minister Damodaram Sanjeevaiah.“In case the people of the district want to continue Kurnool with the same name, I will not go against the public opinion. In case of changing the name, I will seek a referendum and change the name only when it is accepted by the majority of the people,” Pawan Kalyan said.

Saying that the police shifted the family members of Minister P Viswaroop before the attack on his house, he pointed out despite knowing about the attack in advance, police did not arrange proper security. “It has all indicated that the YSRC government is doing all to divert the attention of people from its failures,” the Jana Sena chief said and faulted the ruling party leaders for trying to attribute its failure in maintaining law and order to Jana Sena.