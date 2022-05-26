Series of events to mark birth anniversary of NTR

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR Satha Jayanti Utsav Samithi will organise a series of events in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from May 28 to mark the birth anniversary of former chief minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. In a press release issued here on Wednesday, samiti member and BJP leader D Purandeswari said that the celebrations will begin with the screening of a short film titled ‘NTR Mahonathudu’.

The celebrations will be held every month in both the Telugu states at Tirupati, Ongole, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Warangal, Khammam, Nizamabad, Hyderabad and other places till the year end, she said. Eminent personalities in the fields of literature, arts, social services, political, agriculture, health will be felicitated with the NTR Puraskarams.