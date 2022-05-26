STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Wild elephant tramples Chittoor farmer to death

The incident, third in the district in the last two months, triggered the villagers who staged a sit-in on the highway.

Published: 26th May 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Elephants crossing a road that passes through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A wild elephant trampled a farmer to death when he was asleep in his farm at Indira Nagar in Palamaner mandal of Chittoor district early on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Yanadi Subrahmanyam, a farmer from Indiranagar. An elephant reportedly trampled him while he was asleep in his field, leading to his immediate death. 

It has been learnt that villagers could not retrieve his body for quite some time as a herd of wild tuskers was moving in the vicinity. They informed the police and the forest officials regarding the incident. They rushed to the spot and managed to retrieve Subrahmanyam’s body from the field. The incident, third in the district in the last two months, triggered the villagers who staged a sit-in on the highway. They alleged that the forest department had failed to take action despite several elephants foraying into the district from the forests of the neighbouring states.

They demanded the district collector to look into the issue. However, the protestors dispersed after police personnel pacified them. On March 31, a herd of elephants trampled a 52-year-old farmer to death at Thanjavur village in Yadamari mandal. Another 38-year-old farmer was killed in an attack by another herd at a remote village in Sadum mandal.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elephant Trampled Farmer
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp