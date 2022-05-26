STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC nominees file papers for RS polls

All the YSRC candidates will be elected unanimously going by party strength in the Legislative Assembly.

Published: 26th May 2022 04:51 AM

Image used for representational purposes only ( File Photo )

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior YSRC leader V Vijayasai Reddy, BC leader R Krishnaiah, former ML A Beeda Mastan Rao and noted lawyer S Niranjan Reddy, who were nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the YSRC, filed their nomination papers on Wednesday. The election will be held on June 10. All the YSRC candidates will be elected unanimously going by party strength in the Legislative Assembly.

While Vijayasai Reddy is being retained for the second term, Krishnaiah and Mastan Rao are former TDP MLAs. Krishnaiah and Nirajan Reddy hail from Telangana. The four candidates submitted their nomination papers to Returning Of f icer PV Subba Reddy. The YSRC has once again given priority to Backward Classes in picking Rajya Sabha candidates. Of the nine Rajya Sabha members that the party will have after June 10, five will be BCs. Speaking after filing nominations, Vijayasai Reddy said they would take up the issues concerning the State in Parliament and ensure that AP gets a better deal in all aspects.

“We will fight with the Centre when it comes to issues concerning the State. It does not mean we will adopt a confrontation attitude with the Centre on all the issues. We are of the opinion that the Centre and State should work in coordination for development,’’ the MP said, adding that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will soon take a stand on supporting the candidature of the President, considering the larger interests of the State and the country

