YSRC triggered violence, says Atchan

YSRC rioters and arsonists set the houses of a minister and an MLA on fire even as police remained mute spectators.

A bus set on fire by protesters at the Collectorate in Amalapuram | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State president K Atchannaidu on Wednesday accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of orchestrating Amalapuram violence so as to divert public attention from the murder of a Dalit in Kakinada. YSRC rioters and arsonists set the houses of a minister and an MLA on fire even as police remained mute spectators. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had become desperate as his party MLC was involved in the murder of a Dalit and the ‘failures’ of his regime on all fronts brought a very bad name to him. Moreover, Jagan was greatly worried over TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Badude Badudu’ getting overwhelming response from all sections of people, he said.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Atchannaidu asserted that a YSRC activist named Annam Sai was responsible for Amalapuram violence. There were photos showing Sai hugging Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and felicitating Minister P Viswaroop. Yet, Home Minister T Vanitha and other ministers made baseless allegations that the TDP had instigated violence, he said.Atchannaidu asked why the police allowed such huge gatherings when Section 144 was in force in Amalapuram. The TDP leader demanded that the government explain why no police protection was provided at the houses of minister and MLAs.

