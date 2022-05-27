STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

25-year-old man, minor girl die by suicide

The couple went to a relative’s house in Janapadu, who suggested the man to drop the girl to her house.

Published: 27th May 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 25-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl reportedly died by suicide in Janapadu village in Piduguralla mandal of Palnadu district on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Sivanagi Reddy and Shailja, both residents of Miryala village. Both were in a relationship for the past two years. On Wednesday, the couple went to Shailja’s house after her last exam and sought permission to get married. However, her parents refused. The couple went to a relative’s house in Janapadu, who suggested the man to drop the girl to her house.  Later, some commuters noticed them lying on the roadside. They were shifted to a hospital, where they died during treatment.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp