25-year-old man, minor girl die by suicide

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 25-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl reportedly died by suicide in Janapadu village in Piduguralla mandal of Palnadu district on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Sivanagi Reddy and Shailja, both residents of Miryala village. Both were in a relationship for the past two years. On Wednesday, the couple went to Shailja’s house after her last exam and sought permission to get married. However, her parents refused. The couple went to a relative’s house in Janapadu, who suggested the man to drop the girl to her house. Later, some commuters noticed them lying on the roadside. They were shifted to a hospital, where they died during treatment.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000