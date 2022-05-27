AP government moves to SC against NGT stay on project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State government has gone for an appeal against the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order staying the construction of a complex taken up by the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam, in the Supreme Court. On behalf of the government, senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi moved the appeal for an urgent mentioning before the vacation bench, comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Bela Trivedi.

In the appeal, the government stated that the NGT bench initially passed an ex-parte order staying project works and the order was confirmed without hearing its objections on May 20. The government further stated that the stay order was issued when 50% of the tourism complex works have been completed and cited the impending monsoon for the urgent mentioning of the appeal. The Apex court bench listed the matter for hearing on Monday.

A view of the tourism project at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam | express

It may be recalled that YSRC MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju had earlier approached the NGT alleging that the construction work was being carried out in gross violation of environmental norms. He also alleged that the master plan notified by the Urban Development Department was also violated and termed the area environmentally sensitive.Hearing the petition, the NGT had formed a four-member committee, which found no violations and reported that Coastal Regulation Zone clearance was granted for the tourism project.

However, the NGT constituted a joint committee of the National Coastal Zone Management Authority (NCZMA), APCZMA and NCSCM to look into the ‘permissible use’ as per the approved CZMP, environmental viability of the project and whether CRZ clearance needs to be revisited. Directing the panel to submit its report in a month, NGT had stayed further construction till the next date of hearing on July 11.