Complete TIDCO houses in Amaravati by December: CRDA

5,024 TIDCO houses are being constructed at eight locations

Published: 27th May 2022 06:08 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Commissioner Vivek Yadav on Thursday directed the officials concerned to complete the construction works of TIDCO houses at the earliest so that the beneficiaries could occupy them by December.

A total of 5,024 TIDCO houses are being constructed at eight locations — Tulluru, Mandadam, Dondapadu, Ainavolu, Ananthavaram, Penumaka, Navuluru, and Nidamarru — under CRDA limits.The officials informed the APCRDA Commissioner about the status of the ongoing works during a review meeting held on Thursday.

Vivek Yadav discussed the progress of the ongoing construction, bank linkage and registrations procedure. “Steps should be taken for  allocating the houses to beneficiaries and begin the registration process for 5,024 houses. Eligible beneficiaries should be given full cooperation by the authorities to get loans from the bank and a total of 992 houses having 365 square feet each are being constructed,” the CRDA Commissioner said.

The officials also informed Vivek Yadav that there are 4,032 houses having  430 square feet area each, of which bank loans have been sanctioned to 2,522 beneficiaries.The Commissioner asked the officials to provide a list of the beneficiaries whose loan sanctions are pending despite getting approval from the banks. The bankers have also spoken to the beneficiaries and the authorities should evolve steps to get the loans sanctioned, he said.

