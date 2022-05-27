Keep a tab on international travellers, IMA tells government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of monkeypox outbreak in the US, African and European countries, keeping the respective health authorities on their toes, the IMA Andhra Pradesh wing has advised the State government to initiate preventive measures. In an open advisory sent to the State government, IMA State president Dr C Srinivasa Raju said that there is a need for keeping a tab on international travellers, especially those from African and European countries.

Dr Srinivasa Raju said monkeypox is caused by a virus that is a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus and closely related to smallpox. In man, it resembles smallpox clinically and is associated with a recent case-fatality rate of 5%, similar to that of smallpox in central African countries. He said monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks. Cases present clinically with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications in geriatric groups.

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding, he explained. Elaborating further, he said, “An antiviral agent known as tecovirimat that was developed for smallpox was licensed by the European Medical Association (EMA) for monkeypox in 2022. The invasion period (lasts between 0–5 days) is characterised by fever, intense headache, lymphadenopathy (swelling of the lymph nodes), back pain, myalgia (muscle aches) and intense asthenia (lack of energy). Lymphadenopathy is a distinctive feature of monkeypox compared to other diseases that may initially appear similar to chickenpox, measles and smallpox.”

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is the preferred laboratory test, given its accuracy and sensitivity. WHO suggests surveillance, preparedness and outbreak response activities in monkeypox affected countries, he added. The IMA State president said though risk to the general public is low, there is a need to act in a cautious manner. “We need to look out for cases in airports. We need to look out for transport of mammals and pet animals from foreign countries, especially from central or west African countries where monkeypox usually occurs, with focus on Congo and Nigeria. Travellers should avoid close contact with sick people,” he stressed.