Ruia incident: Government likely to buy Maha Prasthanam vehicles

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of the SVR Ruia Hospital incident involving private ambulance operators’ excesses, which saw the father of a boy forced to carry the body of the latter on a motorcycle, the department of health has decided to initiate strict measures. A decision on procurement and positioning of Maha Prasthanam vehicles (Vehicles carrying bodies from hospital to home of the patient or burial ground) will be taken after discussions with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Principal Secretary (Health) MT Krishna Babu said.

Addressing a review meeting with district collectors on Thursday, he said in view of the Ruia incident, committees formed with RDO and DSPs in respective areas should take necessary decisions to rein in the private ambulance operators’ syndicate.“Discuss with local operators before taking a decision and the committees of RDO and DSPs should check from time to time if the boards displaying the rate card of the private ambulance is displayed or not as per direction,” he said.

Krishna Babu, who took stock of the availability of medicines in hospitals, requirement of emergency medicines, Maha Prasthanam vehicles, sanitation, security, pest control, vaccination, biometric attendance, appointment of lower grade staff in districts, payment of Covid ex gratia, said the procurement, operation and maintenance of the high-end medical equipment in the hospitals will be done by APMSIDC. He directed the officials to prepare a report on the requirement of biomedical equipment from PHCs to tertiary hospitals, including the number of equipment with the respective hospitals, requirement, how many are functioning and needed annual maintenance contract.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the situation of sanitation and security in hospitals, he said there are 30-40% more staff than required in these two categories, but the results are not satisfactory. He asked the district collectors and hospital superintendents to give special attention to these aspects.Officials were asked to ensure the targeted groups -- senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline workers -- are vaccinated against Covid. Further, officials were instructed to ensure 100% biometric attendance by the month-end.

“There is no exception to biometric attendance. Even those going on field should give biometric attendance and HoDs should plan accordingly,” he stressed. APVVP, DH and DMEs were asked to submit periodical reports on attendance. Krishna Babu said Rs 650 crore has been sanctioned for procurement of medicines and hospitals have to raise their demands as per their needs.