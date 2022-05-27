TTD inaugurates Sri Venkateswara temple in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan took part in Vigraha Pratishta and Maha Samprokshanam rituals of Sri Venkateswara temple in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swamy of Visakha Sarada Peetham also graced the occasion.Maha Samprokshanam was performed with celestial grandeur and the event was held in the auspicious Mithuna Lagnam between 8:50 and 9:05 am. A plaque was unveiled by the pontiff of Visakha Sarada Peetham, who was accompanied by Patnaik, Harichandan and TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy.

Earlier, Punyahavachanam, Agni Pranayanam, Kumbha Aradhana, Nivedana, Homam and Maha Purnahuti rituals were performed. Brahma Ghosha, Veda Sattumora, Archaka Bahumanamere and Dwajarohanam were carried out between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm.Between 3 and 4:30 pm, Srinivasa Kalyanam followed by a procession of Utsava idols took place. After Nitya Kainkaryams in the evening, Ekantha Seva was scheduled to be held at night.

In his Anugraha Bhashanam on the auspicious occasion, the pontiff complimented the TTD for taking up the protection and promotion of Hindu dharma in a big way across the country through Sri Venkateswara temples, Gau Samrakshana and Veda Parirakshana. In his speech, Governor Harichandan said the newly-constructed Srivari temple in Bhubaneswar is a benign blessing of Lord Venkateswara to the people of Odisha. “This will help the devotees who could not make pilgrimage to Tirumala due to their age, health, finance or any other reason,” he said.

Subba Reddy said the world-renowned TTD has taken up Hindu Dharma promotion in a big way and has been conducting several religious activities on a large-scale for the well-being of entire humanity.The TTD has, so far, constructed 501 temples in backward areas and construction of another 1,130 temples are underway. It has also taken up Gau Samrakshana and Gudiko Gomata, wherein a cow and calf have been donated to 171 temples, he said.

Seer praises TTD for propagating Dharma

Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swamy praised the TTD for taking up the protection and promotion of Hindu dharma across the country. AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said Sri Venkateswara temple in Bhubaneswar is a benign blessing of Lord Venkateswara to the people of Odisha