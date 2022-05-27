STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC embarks on yatra to highlight social justice

The yatra covered Etcherla, Ranastalam and Pydibhimavaram and other places en route to Vizianagaram.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The ruling YSRC embarked on a four-day Bus Yatra with the slogan ‘Samajika Nyaya Bheri - Jayaho Jagananna’ from Srikakulam on Thursday highlight the social justice being rendered by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government by laying emphasis on social and political empowerment of BCs, SCs, STs and minorities.

Ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao, Botcha Satyanarayana, Sidiri Appalaraju, Ch Venugopalakrishna, V Rajani, Taneti Vanitha, Pidika Rajanna Dora, Audimulapu Suresh, Meruga Nagarjuna, Amzath Basha, MLAs, MLCs, MPs and YSRC regional coordinator and district presidents took out the yatra after garlanding the statue of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy at the Seven Road Junction.

They also paid floral tributes to the statues of BR Ambedkar, Jyotirao Phule, Komaram Bheem, Moulana Abul Kalam Azad and Babu Jagjivan Ram. About 5,000 YSRC activists followed the Bus Yatra on twowheelers. The yatra covered Etcherla, Ranastalam and Pydibhimavaram and other places en route to Vizianagaram. The ministers were accorded a warm welcome by YSRC activists at several places. Earlier, in the day the group of ministers performed a special ritual at Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple at Arasavalli. Dharmana, Botcha and Sidiri held a press conference and explained the objective of the Yatra.

