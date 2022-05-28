AP firm’s fly ash for buildings tech wins ‘UN award’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizag-based Institute for Solid Waste Research & Ecological Balance (INSWAREB) has showcased technologies developed for the massive utilisation of fly ash in the construction sector at the UN Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) meeting held at Bali in Indonesia.

Nano-concrete technology presented by the INSWAREB won the award among top 10 technologies of SARTHI (Strengthening and Amplifying Resilience Through Innovation) initiative. As many as 190 countries participated in the UNDRR meeting, which concluded on Friday.

INSWAREB director N Kalidas, who attended the meeting along with director general of the company N Bhanumatidas, said these technologies are capable of consuming 100 percent fly ash generated, thereby minimising or avoiding their dumping into ponds. Moreover, all their technologies comply with the goals of sustainable development to remarkable levels and hence branded as E4 technologies serving ecology, environment, economy and empowerment, Kalidas said.

He said fly ash is the most hazardous disaster-prone product and the only befitting solution is to put 100% of the byproduct to value-added applications in order to avoid accumulation in ponds with vulnerability to disasters. SARTHI (Strengthening and Amplifying Resilience Through Innovation) initiative was launched in February 2022 and spearheaded by the FICCI and ADPC to amplify diverse innovations in India with a focus on disaster and pandemic preparedness.

Kalidas told TNIE that he explained to Indonesian representatives the need for adopting the technologies developed by INSWAREB as that country has a large number of coal-based power plants.He said he was very happy to get UN recognition for their nano concrete technology.