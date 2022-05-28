Bapatla police crackdown on ID liquor

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After the recent reorganisation of districts, Bapatla police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sleuth have continued their efforts to prevent manufacturing, transportation, and consumption of ID liquor in the district.

So far, the police and SEB teams have conducted several raids on ID liquor brewing units across the district and filed as many as 217 cases and took 188 persons into custody in connection with illegal ID arrack manufacturing, transportation, and selling.

They have destroyed about 65,000 litres of jaggery wash and invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against three repeat offenders, including A Aruna, P Sreenu, and M Manimma in the last two months.

The offenders were shifted to Rajahmundry Central Prison.District Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal warned that stern action will be taken against those involved in manufacturing and transportation of ID liquor.