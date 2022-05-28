I got ISB to Hyderabad, but PM didn’t mention my name at 20th anniversary: Naidu

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Recalling his efforts as the Chief Minister of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh in getting the Indian School of Business (ISB) to Hyderabad, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the ISB 20th annual day celebrations brought back several memories to him.During his inaugural address at Mahanadu, the two-day annual conclave of TDP, he said, “The Prime Minister did not mention my name. It doesn’t matter. I did that for my Telugu people and it gives me immense satisfaction.”

Elaborating further, he said when he sent an invitation to the ISB think tank, they said they were considering Bangalore, Mumbai and Chennai and Hyderabad was not even in their list. “I requested them over the phone to come for breakfast and coffee. I sent my ministers to receive them at the airport. Later, I served them meals personally. A lot of effort was made for that.”

TDP supremo and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu flashes victory sign to Telugu Desam cadres at Mahanadu in Prakasam district on Friday I Express

In his lengthy opening remarks, Naidu launched a blistering attack on the YSRC government reiterating his slogan ‘Quit Jagan and Save AP’.Buoyed by the presence of a large number of party cadres, Naidu said he is more concerned about development of the State rather than the CM’s post.“Today, the TDP has completed 40 years and time has come to infuse new blood and leadership to take the party forward for another four decades,” he said and reiterated that his party will allocate 40% of tickets in polls to youth henceforth.

Terming the welfare claim of the YSRC government false, Naidu said it spent only 41% of revenue on welfare, compared to 52% by the previous TDP regime.Naidu slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for crushing the people of the State with its ‘welfare betrayals, all-round looting and unbearable taxes’.

Describing Jagan as an ‘inefficient leader, who has been presiding over a rule by maniacs, liars, corrupt and hardcore criminals, he said in just three years, the YSRC ‘misrule’ had pushed AP into a Rs 8 lakh crore debt trap with zero development. The TDP chief asserted that if Jagan should not quit politics, AP will not see good and happy days again. All sections of people should unitedly raise the slogan ‘Quit Jagan’ so as to save AP from future destruction, he exhorted.