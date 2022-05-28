STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

I got ISB to Hyderabad, but PM didn’t mention my name at 20th anniversary: Naidu

Elaborating further, he said when he sent an invitation to the ISB think tank, they said they were considering Bangalore, Mumbai and Chennai and Hyderabad was not even in their list.

Published: 28th May 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Recalling his efforts as the Chief Minister of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh in getting the Indian School of Business (ISB) to Hyderabad, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the ISB 20th annual day celebrations brought back several memories to him.During his inaugural address at Mahanadu, the two-day annual conclave of TDP, he said, “The Prime Minister did not mention my name. It doesn’t matter. I did that for my Telugu people and it gives me immense satisfaction.”

Elaborating further, he said when he sent an invitation to the ISB think tank, they said they were considering Bangalore, Mumbai and Chennai and Hyderabad was not even in their list. “I requested them over the phone to come for breakfast and coffee. I sent my ministers to receive them at the airport. Later, I served them meals personally. A lot of effort was made for that.” 

TDP supremo and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu flashes victory sign to Telugu Desam cadres at Mahanadu in Prakasam district on Friday I Express

In his lengthy opening remarks, Naidu launched a blistering attack on the YSRC government reiterating his slogan ‘Quit Jagan and Save AP’.Buoyed by the presence of a large number of party cadres, Naidu said he is more concerned about development of the State rather than the CM’s post.“Today, the TDP has completed 40 years and time has come to infuse new blood and leadership to take the party forward for another four decades,” he said and reiterated that his party will allocate 40% of tickets in polls to youth henceforth.

Terming the welfare claim of the YSRC government false, Naidu said it spent only 41% of revenue on welfare, compared to 52% by the previous TDP regime.Naidu slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for crushing the people of the State with its ‘welfare betrayals, all-round looting and unbearable taxes’.

Describing Jagan as an ‘inefficient leader, who has been presiding over a rule by maniacs, liars, corrupt and hardcore criminals, he said in just three years, the YSRC ‘misrule’ had pushed AP into a Rs 8 lakh crore debt trap with zero development. The TDP chief asserted that if Jagan should not quit politics, AP will not see good and happy days again. All sections of people should unitedly raise the slogan ‘Quit Jagan’ so as to save AP from future destruction, he exhorted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu TDP ISB Hyderabad PM Modi
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp