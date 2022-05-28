‘Kick Babu & Save AP’, Vijayasai urges people

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lambasting TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his adverse comments against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, YSRC general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy has coined a new slogan ‘Kick Babu and Save AP’ to counter Naidu’s call for ‘Quit Jagan and Save Andhra Pradesh’

Speaking to mediapersons, along with former minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), at the party headquarters on Friday, the YSRC MP termed Naidu an irresponsible Opposition Leader and he did not have the right to live in Andhra Pradesh.

Hence, he should be kicked out of the State. He said it was a public knowledge that Naidu backstabbed his father-in-law and TDP founder NT Rama Rao, who gave him a new lease of political life. “Today he is conducting Mahanadu to mark the birth anniversary of his father-in-law NTR, whom he backstabbed. Such a person is not even eligible to be the Leader of Opposition. Hence, he should be kicked out of the State,” the YSRC MP said.

He flayed Naidu for claiming that three lakh people would attend the two-day conclave. Not more than 3,000 people would turn up, even though the TDP had made every effort to mobilise 30,000, he ridiculed.

MLA Kodali Nani reminded that Naidu had usurped TDP from NTR, suspended him and was responsible for his death. Now, Naidu is again using NTR’s name only to gain trust among TDP cadre. “Naidu, who has been looking for political alliances, will never be able to defeat YSRC in polls,” he asserted.

He alleged that Naidu was behind the attack on houses of Dalit Minister P Viswaroop and BC MLA P Satish Kumar during riots in Amalapuram. “Naidu who has been cheating BCs, SCs, STs and minorities, doesn’t know the value of social justice,” he remarked.

17 resolutions passed

A total of 17 resolutions were passed on the first day of Mahanadu. They included a political resolution, which stressed the need for strengthening TDP at grassroot level and effectively counteracting the YSRC aggression. The other resolutions were related to delay in execution of Polavaram project, negligence of development of capital Amaravati and the rise in crimes in the State