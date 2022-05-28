Southwest Monsoon likely to hit Rayalaseema within a week  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in North coastal districts of the State for Saturday and the subsequent three days. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at one or two places across all regions of the State.

With favourable conditions for the onset of the southwest Monsoon in Kerala in the next 2-3 days, onset of Monsoon can be expected in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh in the subsequent 3-4 days. In the last 24-hours ending 8:30 am on Friday, rainfall occurred at a few places over Coastal AP and at one or two places over Rayalaseema. Highest rainfall of three centimetres was reported in Therlam, Gantyada, Balajipeta of Vizianagaram district, Palakonda of Srikakulam district and Satyavedu of Chittoor district.

The highest daytime temperature of 43.9 degree Celsius was reported in Mogulur of Kanchikacherla mandal in Krishna district. No heatwave was reported in the State on Friday, but a forecast for heatwave in 73 mandals was issued on Saturday.