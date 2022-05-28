STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Southwest Monsoon likely to hit Rayalaseema within a week  

The highest daytime temperature of 43.9 degree Celsius was reported in Mogulur of Kanchikacherla mandal in Krishna district.

Published: 28th May 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Monsoon rain

Representational Image (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in North coastal districts of the State for Saturday and the subsequent three days. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at one or two places across all regions of the State. 

With favourable conditions for the onset of the southwest Monsoon in Kerala in the next 2-3 days, onset of Monsoon can be expected in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh in the subsequent 3-4 days. In the last 24-hours ending 8:30 am on Friday, rainfall occurred at a few places over Coastal AP and at one or two places over Rayalaseema. Highest rainfall of three centimetres was reported in Therlam, Gantyada, Balajipeta of Vizianagaram district, Palakonda of Srikakulam district and Satyavedu of Chittoor district. 

The highest daytime temperature of 43.9 degree Celsius was reported in Mogulur of Kanchikacherla mandal in Krishna district. No heatwave was reported in the State on Friday, but a forecast for heatwave in 73 mandals was issued on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monsoon Rains southwest monsoon
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp