Three of family killed in road accident at Kakani

GUNTUR: Three members of a family were killed in a road accident at Kakani Y Junction in Guntur city late on Thursday. Gopikrishna (34), his wife Sirisha (29), and two children -- Lohith (10) and Sneha (5) -- were residents of Kasturibaipet in Vijayawada, police said.

Gopikrishna and his wife had gone to Vatticherukuru to pick up their children from their grandparents’ house. They were returning to Vijayawada, when a truck coming from Narsaraopet hit their two-wheeler near the Kakani Y Junction. Gopikrishna died on the spot while Sirisha and Sneha breathed their last on the way to the hospital. Lohith is undergoing treatment.

Upon receiving the information, Pedakakni police reached the spot and identified the number plate of the truck and traced the driver. A case was filed and the driver was taken into custody on Friday. Investigation is underway.