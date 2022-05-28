STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC Bus Yatra meant to appease people: BJP MP 

Mentioning the remark of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Hyderabad that they would end corruption, the BJP MP said it would apply to Andhra Pradesh also. 

Published: 28th May 2022 05:56 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Friday said the four-day YSRC Bus Yatra with the slogan ‘Samajika Nyaya Bheri - Jayaho Jagananna’ taken out from Srikakulam was meant only to appease people. Speaking to mediapersons here, the Rajya Sabha member said social justice could not be achieved just by making a few leaders of weaker sections ministers and chairpersons of corporations. It was not proper for the YSRC to indulge in politics in the name of yatras, he said.

He dared the ruling YSRC and opposition TDP to make a Dalit chief minister if they are really committed to the cause of empowerment of weaker sections and social justice. “The BJP-Jana Sena combine only can achieve the real social justice in the State,” he asserted. Mentioning the remark of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Hyderabad that they would end corruption, the BJP MP said it would apply to Andhra Pradesh also. 

