59-year-old athlete cop a role model for entire department

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Meet Valle Krishnam Naidu, a 59-year-old head constable currently posted at Shrungavarapukota police station in Vizianagaram district. He has, so far, bagged 52 gold medals at State and National Masters Athletics Championships over the past six years.At the 41st athletics meet held at Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, Krishnam Naidu won five medals, including three gold in the 400 metres, 800 metres and 1,500 metres for athletes over 55.

Krishnam Naidu of Chandrammapeta village in Nellimarla mandal joined the Armed Reserve Force as a constable in 1990 at the age of 28. He became a civil police officer in 2010 after 20 years of service in the Armed Reserve Force and was posted at the Vizianagaram police station. Later, he worked in Vizianagaram in the civil as well as traffic wings.

Krishnam Naidu did not have much interest in athletics when he was in the Armed Reserve Force. He was attracted to the sport after observing his colleague Robert’s performances at the police training college. Later, he practised for 400m, 800m and 1,500m events and 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

He participated in the State level athletics tournament for the first time in 2016 at the age of 54 and won three gold medals. He participated in various state- and national-level meets with encouragement from sub inspector Amminaidu Venkatarao. He has won 14 gold, three silver and two bronze medals at the national-level and and 38 gold, two silver and one bronze in various state-level meets.

Krishnam Naidu has become a fitness icon for the youth in the police department. His commitment to physical fitness even a few months ahead of retirement is an inspiration for young generations. SP Deepika M Patil lauded Krishnam Naidu for his dedication, hardwork and commitment towards athletics, besides his regular duty.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishnam Naidu said, “I joined the police department as my wife wanted me to. I was selected for the AR wing. I used to play kabaddi in my village and that was, in fact, my only connection with sports. I became attracted to athletics after I saw my colleague and athlete Robert at our police training college. Later, I started practising for 400m, 800m and 1,500m running. There is no going back since then. Now, I have been winning at least six gold medals per year at both State and National Masters Athletics Championships.’’

Speaking about his family, the constable said, “My wife has taken good care of my health and physical fitness.I have been a pure vegetarian for the past 25 years. Unfortunately, my wife died of Covid. Now, my daughters-in-law are taking care of me.”

“My two sons are also in the police department. I have been receiving encouragement from my colleagues at S Kota police station as well as higher officials in the district. I am following a strict diet to keep myself fit. I always avoid junk food as well as tea and coffee. Sometimes, I am forced to practise on a small track at KL Puram due to lack of time after completing my duty,” he said.

He has another dream too: to represent India at the International Master Athletics Championship. “I am confident of reaching my goal,” the head constable added.The World Masters Athletics Championships are the biennial championships for masters athletics events held under the auspices of World Masters Athletics.

His achievements and dream

