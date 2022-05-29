Family of MLC’s former driver gets Rs 4.1L out of total Rs 8.5L atrocity compensation 

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The family of Veedhi Subrahmanyam, former driver of MLC Ananta Udaya Bhakar alias Ananta Babu, who was allegedly killed by the latter, received atrocity compensation from the State government on Saturday.

SC Commission Chairman M Victor Prasad visited the house of Subrahmanyam at G Mamidada. Kakinada RDO BV Ramana handed over a cheque for Rs 4.12 lakh out of the total compensation of Rs 8.50 lakh. The government will also provide one-and-a-half cent of house site each to Subrahmanyam’s mother and wife.

The victim’s family will also be allotted 2.5 acres of agriculture land within a month. Subrahmanyam’s wife and his brother will be provided outsourcing jobs as part of compensation.The SC Commission Chairman said the accused MLC was arrested under Section 302 of the IPC as per the demand of Dalit outfits.

Their demand for a magisterial inquiry into Subrahmanyam’s murder will be taken to the notice of the government. All the entitled benefits will be extended to the victim’s family within a time frame, he said and promised to render justice. Earlier, he met District Collector Kritika Shukla.