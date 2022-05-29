Other communities back renaming Koneseema district

By Express News Service

AMALAPURAM: Ignorant of the greatness of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of Indian Constitution, and his ideology, some Kapu youths participated in the stir against renaming of the newly formed Konaseema district after Ambedkar, said VY Das, State convenor of Kapu Sadbhavana Samithi.

Speaking to TNIE on Saturday, he asserted that Kapu, Telaga, Balija, Ontari and other allied communities are not opposed to renaming of Konaseema district after Ambedkar. Those who have a different opinion on the move, should make a representation to the district authorities and not resort to violence, he felt.

Following a severe backlash in the aftermath of riots, several BC and Kapu community leaders came out in support of the proposed Ambedkar Konaseema district. Bahujan United Front State president and Settibalija Welfare Association district president Chollangi Venugopal asserted that if not for Ambedkar and his vision, BC communities, including Settibalijas, might not have developed politically and economically.

“It was unfortunate that some from BCs were tricked to become part of a political conspiracy,” he said and called upon BC leaders and youth not to be tools in the hands of vested interests with their own political agendas. Till Tuesday riots, it was only SCs, who have been demanding that Konaseema district be renamed after Ambedkar. Now, even other communities have extended their support to the demand.

The newly created district with Amalapuram as its headquarters consists of Amalapuram and Ramachandrapuram revenue divisions with a total of 22 mandals. Ramachandrapuram has five of its original mandals, besides another three from old Amalapuram and one from old Rajamahendravaram.

Amalapuram division has retained all its original 13 mandals. The geographical area of Konaseema district is 2,083 sq km with a population of 12 lakh in Amalapuram and 7.48 lakh in Ramachandrapuram revenue divisions. It was Mummidivaram MLA P Satish, who proposed in 2019 that Amalapuram revenue division be made a new district and named after Ambedkar.

25 more arrested for Amalapuram arson

Internet services in the arson-hit Amalapuram are likely to be restored within a day. Eluru Range DIG G Pala Raju on Saturday told newsmen that 25 more persons were arrested in connection with Amalapuram riots, taking the total to 44. Further, 20 more WhatsApp groups were identified. More arrests are likely to be made on Sunday as the police have intensified probe into the violence. Prohibitory orders under Section 30 of Police Act and Section 144 will be in force in Amalapuram for another week to thwart any untoward incidents, the DIG said