Over 2,000 kg ganja seized, 11 arrested in Anakapalle

The ganja was being brought from Munchingput mandal in Alluri Sitaramaraju district and the arrested hail from the same district.

Published: 29th May 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/KAKINADA: Ganja weighing over 2,000 kgs was seized in Cheedikada mandal in Anakapalle district. This has been one of the highest seizures in the last couple of years after Operation Parivartana was launched to weed out ganja cultivation and smuggling from the agency areas of the Andhra Odisha Borders (AOB).

Police have arrested 11 persons and seized six motorcycles, a mini tipper and a car belonging to the accused. The police said they caught the accused along with the contraband at Konam in Cheedikada mandal, based on a tip-off. The quantity of ganja will be between 2,500 to 3,000 kgs. The ganja was being brought from Munchingput mandal in Alluri Sitaramaraju district and the arrested hail from the same district. The ganja was being taken to Sabbavaram and Pendurthi.

The latest seizure comes close on the heels of the seizure of Rs 1 crore worth ganja at Varahapuram in Cheedikada mandal in Anakapalle district on Thursday. The smugglers had managed to escape and the SEB seized 1,500 kgs of cannabis from their vehicle.

Around 301 kg of ganja was seized and two were arrested by Gandepalli police of Kakinada district on Saturday. During a vehicle check, police found 10 bags of ganja in a lorry.  Two persons — Andhisami Tawasidevar and Mutthu Selvan — were arrested.

