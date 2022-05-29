Social justice ‘Jagannaut’ rolls on in searing heat

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The objective of the YSRC’s bus yatra is to highlight that the party is fully committed to ensure social justice to the people in its truest form without any motives attached, ministers undertaking the Samajika Nyaya Bheri Bus Yatra asserted. A group of 17 ministers belonging to SC, ST, BC and Minority communities, that began its journey from Srikakulam on May 26 and travelled to several towns and villages in the State, arrived in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Despite the sweltering heat, large crowds thronged the roads to witness the public meetings, although Chief Minister and party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did not participate in the yatra. The ministers had to make several unscheduled stops on public request. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh dismissed the Opposition’s charge that the yatra was taken up in preparation of early polls and told TNIE, “What is the hurry for elections? Polls are never an issue.”He clarified that the YSRC’s event was not a counter to another political party’s meeting.

Reiterating that the party’s main aim is to showcase the good work done by the government, the minister said the Opposition wants to divert the attention of the people by making an issue out of everything. Describing the response to the programme as overwhelming, Suresh remarked, “The welfare initiatives taken up by the government are only its initial efforts. There is a long way to ensure social justice.”“Focus on the welfare of the downtrodden, who are not given the required attention, has been our party’s philosophy and ideology,” Revenue Minister Dharamana Prasad Rao noted.

He said, “After independence, welfare measures were carried out in a restrictive manner with motives attached, unlike our government. Even Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu cannot claim that there is corruption in the implementation of the welfare schemes as the benefits are directly given to the beneficiaries, negating role of middlemen.”

Pointing out that the State is ranked 22 in terms of literacy, the senior politician explained that there are several people that still need to be educated. But at the same time, he added, “At a global-level, several scientists, CEOs and experts belong to AP. This means that only a section of the society is bereft of educational opportunities. Now, we are taking the efforts to bridge that gap by providing education to the poor and backward sections, which is visible.”

Minister for Women and Child Welfare KV Usha Sri Charan opined that the government’s welfare measures, particularly Amma Vodi and YSR Cheyutha scheme, have come as great boon to women. “Today, women from the backward communities are financially independent and are helping their families. I have seen women showing gold they could purchase with their savings. This was earlier was just a dream,” she said.

Stating that welfare measures have proved to be a game changer in the first year itself, he said, “Why do you think, TDP did not contest the MPTC elections. He (Naidu) knew welfare measures taken up by our government have minimised his scope for victory.”