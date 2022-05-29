Tirupati police constable looks to create world record in numismatics

D Surendra Kumar By

TIRUPATI: Timmapuram Suresh Reddy, a police constable in Tirupati, is also a numismatist. Now 49-year-old, he has been collecting coins since childhood, and is in possession of currencies of 167 countries. Collecting coins is not a mere hobby for Suresh, who joined the police force in 2004. He has given his interest a specific direction by conducting exhibitions of his collections to spread awareness about the importance of numismatics among students. Suresh is one of the top 10 coin collectors in the State.

“A majority of the coins I have belonged to my friends. Others were bought in auctions at Bengaluru and Delhi. I had also secured a rare collection from Kolkata, Kochi and other major cities.”The constable sets aside a significant portion of his salary for his 25-year-long passion. He earned a spot in the Indian Book of Records this year for collecting the most number of 25 paise coins.Not just of different countries, the cop has preserved coins that belong to the Pallava, Chola, Mughal, Tipu Sultan, Gupta, Mysore kings, Satavahana and other empires.

“I have read and am looking forward to reading more books on the economy of various countries at the Tirupati library. Coins are the historical source of knowledge of a place’s culture. There is a need to preserve them to educate the youth and future generations about the past. Students can understand the economy of a country through the coins. I am planning to hold exhibitions in schools and colleges every month.” Suresh Reddy also looks to make it into the Guinness World Records.

Eyes set on world record

