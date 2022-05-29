STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TTD cancels tender after company supplies substandard cashew nuts

Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to cancel the tenders of a cashew supplier for supplying sub-standard quality of the fruit for Srivari Prasadam.

Published: 29th May 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to cancel the tenders of a cashew supplier for supplying sub-standard quality of the fruit for Srivari Prasadam.Following complaints from devotees, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy on Saturday carried out a surprise inspection of the TTD godown at Tirupati and inspected the quality of cashews supplied by three companies.

Cashew supplied by one of them was not of prescribed standards, after which the TTD chairman directed the officials concerned to cancel the tenders. Similarly, he also inspected cardamom stocks after reports cited that they lack in fragrance. He directed the officials to send samples to government labs for quality check. He also checked ghee and found it of low quality. 

Subba Reddy said the TTD spends over Rs 500 crore annually on cashew, ghee and cardamom.Meanwhile, TTD will conduct a walk-in interview for recruitment to the post of duty medical officer on a contract basis for a period of three years from MBBS holders, on May 30. In a statement, the TTD said the interview shall be conducted at Sri Padmavati Children’s Hridayalaya hospital in the BIRRD complex. For more details, one can log into www.tirumala.org. The TTD is also organising an e-auction of coins belonging to Australia, Singapore and Canada donated by devotees in the Srivari hundi on June 16-17.

