7 killed, 10 injured in road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Seven persons were killed and 10 others injured after a mini-truck, in which they were travelling, collided with a truck at Rentachintala in Palnadu district on Sunday midnight. According to police, as many as 38 agricultural workers, all residents of Vadderabavi Colony in the town, were returning from Srisailam on Sunday night.

The incident happened minutes before they were about to reach their destination. The mini-truck driver failed to notice a cement-loaded truck on the outskirts of the town.

Suddenly, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the truck and overturned, said Rentachintala sub-inspector Sheik Sameer Basha. Workers at a substation nearby rushed to the spot and immediately informed the police.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to Gurajala hospital.

The deceased were identified as N Rosamma (70), M Ramana (50), A Kotamma (70), K Ramadevi (50), P Lakshmi Narayana (32), P Koteswaramma (60), K Padma (40).

While six of them died on spot, Padma breathed her last while undergoing treatment. The other injured were receiving treatment at Gurazala hospital.

TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, BJP state president Somu Veerraju and several other leaders extended their condolences to the bereaved families and demanded the government to provide required financial assistance to them.

MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Palnadu SP Ravishankar Reddy assured that the State government will provide necessary assistance to the kin of the deceased.