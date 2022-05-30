7 killed, 11 seriously injured in road mishap in Andhra's Palnadu district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seven persons were killed and 11 others seriously injured in a road mishap that took place near Rentachintala in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh late Sunday night.

According to police and eye-witnesses, at least 35 persons from Rentachintala went on a pilgrimage to Srisailam in a mini-van. As they were nearing Rentachintala, the mini-van driver rammed the vehicle into a stationary lorry from behind.

Four persons died instantly while three others died on the way to hospital. The injured were shifted to Guntur Government General hospital for better treatment. Rash and negligent driving is said to be the reason for the mishap.