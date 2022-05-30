Drugs worth Rs 6.15 Lakh seized,  three arrested

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Police arrested three persons near the railway station in Guntakal on Sunday and seized cocaine and mephedrone worth Rs 6.15 lakh and two mobile phones from them. The arrested were identified as Pathan Firoz Khan from Vijayawada, Karan Shinde and Akash Ganguly from Goa. Two others Krishna alias Goa Anna and Ronaldo are still at large.

Guntakal DSP U Narasingappa told mediapersons that the quintet procured drugs from Vijay Prakash of Goa. On their way to Hyderabad from Goa to sell the drugs, the five-member gang alighted from a train at the railway station. While the quintet was sharing the drugs among themselves, a police team, led by One Town CI K Ramasubbaiah, conducted a raid and apprehended the three accused, the DSP said.