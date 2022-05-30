STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Need for extensive research in field of renewable energy’: Dr Anil Kuma

The Union government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for research and development in the field of renewable energy.

Felicitation of Dr Anil Kumar, Director of Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, at SRM-AP University. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ministry of New and Renewable Energy director Dr Anil Kumar emphasised on the need for extensive research in the field of renewable energy during his visit to SRM University-AP.He spoke of the necessity for an increase in solar power generation while interacting with the research faculty. Topics such as solar cooling were also discussed.

The Union government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for research and development in the field of renewable energy. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy provides 100 per cent aid to government-funded institutions and 50 per cent to private institutions.

Dr Anil Kumar said that Germany has achieved 50 per cent growth in wind and solar power generation and is working towards bringing it to 20 to 30 per cent in India. Pro-vice-chancellor prof D Narayana Rao explained the progress of research at SRM. Various faculty members made presentations on Immersion Cooling Technology in the manufacturing of batteries.

