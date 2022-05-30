People are real strength of Jagan, say ministers

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The four-day Samajika Nyaya Bheri - Jayaho Jagananna Bus Yatra drew to a close with a public meeting held in Anantapur on Sunday evening, where ministers of BC, SC, ST and minority communities used the platform to make a pitch of the initiatives of the YSRC government for empowerment of the downtrodden.

YSRC Rajya Sabha nominee and BC Welfare Association leader R Krishnaiah said even though TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu claims his as BC party, it is the YSRC which had actually strove for the uplift of BCs. “I had been to Karnataka recently where during an interaction, BC leaders wished that they are merged with Andhra Pradesh,’’ he claimed.

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said unlike the previous governments, social justice was ensured by giving an opportunity for the BCs to govern. They were also given important portfolios in the cabinet, he said and added that 70% of berths, including the Home portfolio were given to the downtrodden sections.

Taking a swipe at TDP, he said Opposition Leader Naidu has been criticising the government for disbursing financial benefits to the poor. “If you are against such schemes, make it clear that you will continue such schemes, if you come to power,’’ he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari said the Opposition parties are trying to join hands as they can not defeat Jagan Mohan Reddy by contesting alone.“Even if they ally, they cannot defeat Jagan Mohan Reddy as he has the support of the people. People are the strength of Jagan Mohan Reddy,’’ he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said more than Rs 1.42 lakh crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes by the government and of them, more than 80% hail from downtrodden sections.

Another minister K Narayana Swamy said BCs, SCs and STs have been suppressed financially and politically all these days but Jagan Mohan Reddy had given priority to these sections in all spheres. “Jagan Mohan Reddy is also striving hard for the empowerment of women belonging to the downtrodden sections. Not just that, even women from Kapu community are getting benefitted from the welfare schemes,’’ he said.