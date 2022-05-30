Services of docs during pandemic priceless: Governor Biswa Bhusan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has said that the doctors have done a great service to people during the Covid-19 pandemic and termed it priceless. Governor was speaking after inaugurating Continuing Medical Education (CME) on Cardiology organised by Ramesh Hospitals here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that with the increased consumption of processed food and lack of physical work, the urban population has become more prone to cardiovascular diseases. On the occasion, the Governor felicitated renowned cardiologists Dr B Soma Raju and Padma Shri Dr Prasad Lal and CT Surgeon Padma Shri Dr Dasari Prasada Rao.

Dr. Pothineni Ramesh Babu of Ramesh Hospitals said that several celebrities and sportspersons are falling prey to sudden cardiac arrest. These deaths, he said, can be prevented by early diagnosis by family physicians. “Cardiovascular diseases can be detected in the early stages by conducting the latest tests such as Calcium Score & CT Angiogram. If proper medication is not used when the blocks in the vessels are about 30 to 40 per cent, the blood vessels will get ruptured, leading to death,” he said.

Director of Medical Education of AP Dr Raghavendra Rao, President of Indian Medical Association, AP, Dr Srinivasaraju and many other prominent doctors participated.