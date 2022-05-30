State-level handball academy to come up at Tenali

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) in partnership with a private company, Tenali Double Horse, will set up a state-level handball academy at ASN Stadium in Tenali of Guntur district. The academy will provide proper training and facilities to handball players.

On the instructions of SAAP managing director N Prabhakar Reddy, the officials concerned have already conducted state-level handball selections on May 27 and 28. As many as 60 boys under 18 years of age from 24 districts across the State participated in the competition.

Speaking to TNIE, SAAP handball coach Nagaraju said that 20 boys will be selected based on their performance, and will be given free training at the academy.He also said that while SAAP will provide free accommodation, Tenali Double Horse will sponsor boarding and sports kits. Education, food, and all other necessities will be provided to the selected athletes free of cost, he added.

Nagaraju said that this will encourage several handball players, who have been waiting for good opportunities to show their talent, he added. Madhu, a 17-year-old handball player, a native of Tenali, who participated in the selections is confident that he will get selected.

He said, “I belong to a very poor family and can’t afford to join a private academy which is really expensive. And if we are represented through this academy, we will get more opportunities. Representing the country at international competitions and winning medals is my goal.”

The SAAP officials are taking required action to develop the playground and provide the best accommodation to the players.