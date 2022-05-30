STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP: YSRC did social injustice to weaker sections

In a statement, he said the BC, SC, ST and minorities ministers had to stand and wait outside the gates of Jagan’s Tadepalli palace.

Published: 30th May 2022

TDP General Secretary MLC Nara Lokesh. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday asserted that what the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had done in the past three years was ‘social injustice’ to the weaker sections, but not social justice as claimed by it. He asked what moral right YSRC ministers had to take out ‘Samajika Nyaya Bheri Bus Yatra’ from Srikakulam to Anantapur, which should be called ‘Samajika Anyaya Bheri’.

In a statement, he said the BC, SC, ST and minorities ministers had to stand and wait outside the gates of Jagan’s Tadepalli palace. Only Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, V Vijayasai Reddy and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy got permission to go into Tadepalli palace anytime, he said and suggested that Jagan hold  ‘Reddy Rail Yatra’  instead of Bus Yatra. From the rank of attender to IAS officer, everybody working in Jagan office solely belong to his Reddy community, he claimed. 

