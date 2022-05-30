West Godavari’s Duvva sweats at 44.830 C, heatwave expected in 84 mandals today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as monsoon has set in three days early in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh reeled under rising temperature and simmering heat. From 8.30 am to 8.30 pm on Sunday, the maximum temperature of 44.83 degrees Celsius was reported at Duvva village in West Godavari district. Over 100 places reported above 42 degrees Celsius.

As per Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) data, the highest daytime temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Kamavarapukota in West Godavari district in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday. As many as 165 places across the State reported daytime temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. During the same period, rainfall was reported at one or two places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and dry weather prevailed in Rayalaseema.

Highest rainfall of 4 cm was recorded at Palakonda in Parvathipuram Manyam district. As per the APSDPS report, 21 mandals in the State experienced heatwave conditions, including five mandals each in East Godavari and Kakinada, four in West Godavari, two each in Anakapalle and NTR and one mandal each in Alluri Sita Rama Raju, Viziangaram and Krishna districts. On Monday, heatwave conditions are predicted for 84 mandals.

While the daytime temperature hovered between 40 to 45 degrees Celsius and heatwave conditions were reported in only 21 mandals, the discomfort index based on maximum temperature and humidity showed that as many as 361 out of 670 mandals experienced a hot day, meaning the daytime temperature felt like it was above 45 degrees Celsius as a result of which people felt discomforted.

The otherwise busy roads wore a deserted look at several places as daytime temperatures hovered above 40 degrees, especially in the noon. While some people could stay away from office and work as it was a Sunday, food delivery executives, hawkers, auto drivers, rickshaw-pullers, traffic police, construction workers, and farmers had no option but to face the heat.

Water and buttermilk kiosks setup by a few NGOs and volunteers came to the rescue of passersby.

As the Southwest Monsoon has arrived over Kerala on Sunday (May 29) against the normal date of June 1, IMD has predicted that if conditions are favourable, monsoon will set in over Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh in another 3-4 days.

As per the met officials, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely at isolated places in Rayalaseema region for four days, starting Monday Light to moderate rains are expected at one or two places in coastal as well as Rayalaseema districts.

Thunderstorms in Rayalaseema

