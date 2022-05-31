STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Amalapuram violence: Andhra Pradesh police arrest 62 as internet not restored yet

Majority of the accused belong to Kapu, Settibalija and other OC communities owing allegiance to the YSR Congress, TDP and Jana Sena.

Published: 31st May 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Police continue vigil in Amalapuram to thwart any untoward incidents

Police continue vigil in Amalapuram to thwart any untoward incidents. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: In all, 62 persons were arrested in connection with the large scale arson in Amalapuram on May 24 against the move to rename the newly formed Konaseema district after BR Ambedkar. Soon after the arson, police verified the CCTV footage and identified those involved in violence.

Initially, 19 persons were arrested. Majority of the accused belong to Kapu, Settibalija and other OC communities owing allegiance to the YSR Congress, TDP and Jana Sena.

Police said they are not considering the party affiliation of the accused while making arrests. All those involved in the violence will be arrested and no one will be spared, the police said. Prohibitory orders are likely to be in force for another four days. Internet remains suspended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Konaseema district Amalapuram Amalapuram violence
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp