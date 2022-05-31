Amalapuram violence: Andhra Pradesh police arrest 62 as internet not restored yet

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: In all, 62 persons were arrested in connection with the large scale arson in Amalapuram on May 24 against the move to rename the newly formed Konaseema district after BR Ambedkar. Soon after the arson, police verified the CCTV footage and identified those involved in violence.

Initially, 19 persons were arrested. Majority of the accused belong to Kapu, Settibalija and other OC communities owing allegiance to the YSR Congress, TDP and Jana Sena.

Police said they are not considering the party affiliation of the accused while making arrests. All those involved in the violence will be arrested and no one will be spared, the police said. Prohibitory orders are likely to be in force for another four days. Internet remains suspended.