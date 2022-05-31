STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh government approves three regulators for Upputeru

Published: 31st May 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has accorded administrative sanction for construction of three regulators on Upputeru at Dumpagadapa village in Akividu mandal, at Padatadika and Mollaparru villages in Mogalthuru mandal of West Godavari district at a cost of Rs 412 crore.

As part of the tender process, bid documents have been submitted for preview.

As the official website of Judicial Preview is under maintenance, tender documents of the project have been uploaded on www.apeprocurement.gov.in with the consent of the Judge, Judicial Preview, for public notice.

The general public, intending bidders, contractors can go through the tender documents available on the above website from May 27 to June 6 and come up with suggestions.

