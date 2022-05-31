STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: Two nominations filed for Atmakur bypoll on first day

Goda Ramesh Kumar of People's Republican Party and Ravu Subhrahmanyam of Navataram Party filed their nominations.

Published: 31st May 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, Election

Representational Image (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Returning Officer MN Harendhira Prasad issued a notification for Atmakur by-election on Monday and officials started accepting nominations from candidates. Goda Ramesh Kumar of People's Republican Party and Ravu Subhrahmanyam of Navataram Party filed their nominations.

The last date for filing nominations is June 6. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of former minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. 

District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu visited Atmakur and inspected arrangements for receiving the nominations. Speaking to the media, the Collector said the model code of conduct came into force all over the district.

"Teams have been formed for effective implementation of the election code. Polling staff will be given training and special care is being taken pertaining to EVMs. Covid protocol will be strictly followed," he said.

Of the total 279 polling stations, 122 have been identified as sensitive and additional force will be deployed there.

