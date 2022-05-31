STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heatwave likely in 48 mandals of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday

As many as 147 places in the State recorded daytime temperatures above 400 Celsius in the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Monday. 

Published: 31st May 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mercury levels continued to soar above 400 Celsius at several places in the State on Monday. Till 8 pm from 8:30 am, the highest daytime temperature of 44.32 degree Celsius was reported at Chinarikatla village of Prakasam district.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) data, as many as 147 places in the State recorded daytime temperatures above 400 Celsius in the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Monday. 

Though three mandals in the State - two in East Godavari and one in Alluri Sitharama Raju districts - reported heatwave conditions, the discomfort index showed 430 mandals out of 670 mandals experienced hot days (daytime temperatures felt as if they were above 450 Celsius). 

The discomfort index, otherwise known as temperature-humidity index (THI), is based on the combination of maximum temperature and maximum humidity, that is a measure of the degree of discomfort experienced by an individual in warm weather. 

Hot indicates the comfort sensation of severe stress. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, heatwave conditions are predicted in 48 mandals. The otherwise busy roads wore a deserted look as daytime temperatures hovered above 40 degrees at several places, especially in the noon. 

In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Monday, rainfall occurred at one or two places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and dry weather prevailed in Rayalaseema. The highest rainfall of 3 cm was reported in Veeraghattam of Parvathipuram-Manyam district. 

According to MeT officials, Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places in the Rayalaseema region on Tuesday and Wednesday. Light to moderate rains are expected at one or two places in the coastal as well as Rayalaseema districts.

