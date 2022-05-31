Mahanadu is people's success: Former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing Mahanadu as the people's success, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said it became a platform for the people’s revolt against the 'destructive' YSR Congress government.

Naidu said that as part of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of TDP founder NT Rama Rao, he would visit two districts every month and directed party activists to continue 'Babude Badude' against YSRCongress' 'misrule'.

Interacting with the party leaders, Naidu underscored the need for designing the programmes keeping in view the josh among cadres.

Asserting that the 'Quit Jagan - Save AP' slogan should be taken deep into the public, he said that Jagan had no right to continue in politics. "The TDP programmes should expose the 'failures' of the YSR Congress government on all fronts," he said.

Congratulating the leaders for the success of Mahanadu, he said though people came beyond the expectations, they succeeded in ensuring no inconvenience to anyone.

On a day when the YSR Congress celebrated three years of its government, the TDP released a 1,111-point people’s chargesheet on the 'three-year betrayal rule' of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

TDP State president K Atchannaidu asserted that the YSRC had no moral right to celebrate its three year rule since all sections of people were suffering and all sectors collapsed under Jagan's 'misrule'. Releasing the charge sheet (booklet) in Visakhapatnam, he slammed Jagan and YSRC MLAs for taking the State backwards by 30 years with their, anarchic policies and frauds.

The destructive regime began with the demolition of Praja Vedika. "The reverse tendering policies have completely destroyed the State as a whole," he alleged.

Atchannaidu said Jagan had nothing to boast of his visit to the World Economic Forum annual summit in Davos. The Chief Minister had no choice except taking a false credit for Adani Data Centre that was brought to the State by Nara Lokesh during the previous TDP regime. Greenko was also brought to Kurnool by the previous regime, he said.

Atchannaidu called Jagan a 'diversion Chief Minister' who would not hesitate to stoop to any level to cover up his failures. He ridiculed Samajikha Nyaya Bheri Bus Yatra taken out by 17 BC, SC, ST and minority section ministers as none of them had any value in the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.