YSR Congress celebrates three years of Jagan Mohan Reddy government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSR Congress celebrated the third anniversary of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government on a grand scale on Monday. Several programmes were organised across the State to mark the occasion.

YSR Congress national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy paid floral tributes to the portrait of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, cut the cake, distributed clothes to the poor and conducted Annadanam at the party central office at Tadepalli on the occasion.

Speaking to the media, Vijayasai Reddy attributed the landslide victory of YSR Congress in 2019 elections to the integrity and hard work of the party cadre.

The State government has rendered social justice to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities, besides initiating several schemes for their economic uplift. The Chief Minister has fulfilled 95 per cent of his poll promises in the last three years, the MP said.

He highlighted the administrative reforms initiated by the State government, including setting up of village/ward secretariats, volunteer system, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and reorganisation of districts.

The government has so far disbursed Rs 1.40 lakh crore to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). It came up with several initiatives to strengthen education and health sectors, besides laying emphasis on women’s empowerment, Vijayasai explained.

The YSR Congress MP said that Jagan has achieved more growth than TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's 14 year regime as Chief Minister, in just three years. He came down heavily on Naidu for encouraging abusive language against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.