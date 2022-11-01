Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra government defers ban on plastic banners till January 2023

The State government on Monday deferred the ban on manufacture and sale of flexi banners to January 26, 2023 which was decided to enforce the ban from Tuesday (November 1).

Published: 01st November 2022 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government on Monday deferred the ban on manufacture and sale of flexi banners to January 26, 2023 which was decided to enforce the ban from Tuesday (November 1).
The decision to defer the ban to next year came following representations from the manufacturers of flexi banners who sought time to adopt to alternate technology and simultaneously change their equipments.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, considering their representations asked officials to give support to the manufacturers for adopting alternate technologies. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also wanted officials to provide loans at 25 paise interest for an extent of 20 lakh for the manufacturers to change their equipment.

Earlier in August, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy speaking at a programme held to create awareness about plastic waste management in Visakhapatnam, announced ban on plastic flexies in the State and suggested usage of cloth flexies in place of plastic as they would affect the environment. Under Environment Protection Act, a gazette was also issued.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Flexi banner Plastic banner Environment Protection Act
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp