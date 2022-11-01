Andhra government defers ban on plastic banners till January 2023

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday deferred the ban on manufacture and sale of flexi banners to January 26, 2023 which was decided to enforce the ban from Tuesday (November 1).

The decision to defer the ban to next year came following representations from the manufacturers of flexi banners who sought time to adopt to alternate technology and simultaneously change their equipments.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, considering their representations asked officials to give support to the manufacturers for adopting alternate technologies. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also wanted officials to provide loans at 25 paise interest for an extent of 20 lakh for the manufacturers to change their equipment.

Earlier in August, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy speaking at a programme held to create awareness about plastic waste management in Visakhapatnam, announced ban on plastic flexies in the State and suggested usage of cloth flexies in place of plastic as they would affect the environment. Under Environment Protection Act, a gazette was also issued.

