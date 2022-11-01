Home States Andhra Pradesh

APMDC sets up stall at Abu Dhabi expo

It is taking part in the ADIPEC expo to establish business relations with barytes-end consumers and also explore industry leading technologies in its coal, granite, HMBS, ball clay and calcite project

Published: 01st November 2022 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) is participating in the ADIPEC exhibition being held in Abu Dhabi from October 31 to November 3. The APMDC is a leading supplier of barytes and accounts for nearly 80% of barytes imports of the Middle East.

It is taking part in the ADIPEC expo to establish business relations with barytes-end consumers and also explore industry leading technologies in its coal, granite, HMBS, ball clay and calcite projects. The four-day expo is the largest energy, oil and gas exhibition and sees participation from over 2,200 exhibiting companies across 28 international participating country pavilions. Over 1,200 ministers, CEOs, policy-makers and influencers across the globe provide strategic insights across six conferences and 133 technical sessions on the latest and most exciting forms of energy technology.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the India Pavilion at the ADIPEC 2022, besides opening the APMDC stall. As being one of the major producers of barytes in the world, the stall set up by the APMDC was visited by representatives of several firms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abu Dhabi expo APMDC
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp