APMDC sets up stall at Abu Dhabi expo

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) is participating in the ADIPEC exhibition being held in Abu Dhabi from October 31 to November 3. The APMDC is a leading supplier of barytes and accounts for nearly 80% of barytes imports of the Middle East.

It is taking part in the ADIPEC expo to establish business relations with barytes-end consumers and also explore industry leading technologies in its coal, granite, HMBS, ball clay and calcite projects. The four-day expo is the largest energy, oil and gas exhibition and sees participation from over 2,200 exhibiting companies across 28 international participating country pavilions. Over 1,200 ministers, CEOs, policy-makers and influencers across the globe provide strategic insights across six conferences and 133 technical sessions on the latest and most exciting forms of energy technology.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the India Pavilion at the ADIPEC 2022, besides opening the APMDC stall. As being one of the major producers of barytes in the world, the stall set up by the APMDC was visited by representatives of several firms.

