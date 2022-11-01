Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘IPE helps build trust between India, Oz navies’

As a part of the IPE 22 military exercises, workshops, training, sporting events, and cultural activities with Indian armed forces partners.

Australian Defence Force (ADF) band performing as part of an awareness raising event on the importance of marine ecology partnerships between Australia and India at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Monday | G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indo-Pacific Endeavor 2022 has helped in building mutual understanding, trust and interoperability between Australia and India, said Rear Admiral Jonathan Earley, Commander of Australian Fleet.

Speaking to TNIE onboard HMAS Anzac on Monday, Rear Admiral Jonathan Earley along with other Australian military officers,1,800 personnel of Australian Defence Force (ADF), five naval vessels, and 11 helicopters are carrying out bilateral and multilateral engagements in 14 countries across Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean.IPE have visited 10 countries so far. He said HMAS Adelaide and HMAS Anzac around 1,500 personnel, two ships and embarked helicopters are on a four day visit to Vishakhapatnam.

As a part of the IPE 22 military exercises, workshops, training, sporting events, and cultural activities with Indian armed forces partners. It will further deepen cooperation on issues ranging from amphibious operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, peace and security, he said. IPE22 will pave the way for deeper and more sophisticated operational cooperation between the two defence forces, he said.
He said this is the first full-scale Indo-Pacific Endeavour since 2019. The activity was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 and conducted through contactless activities in 2021. Personnel from Australian Federal Police, Australian Border Force, Australian defence industry and Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade are part of the IPE 2022.

The Commander of Australian Fleet said it was his second visit to Visakhapatnam and he was impressed by hospitality of people.He said they were meeting local industry representatives as the exercise was not only military but also aimed at industry and technology cooperation.

Commodore Mal Wise Commander IPE22 said “I will look forward to Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2022 to make new relationships and strengthen our ties in the region. We plan to learn from our partners all the way from India to Indonesia”. Regional security is more than a military task. I am pleased that a range of government agencies are contributing to Indo-Pacific Endeavour as we work together to support a peaceful and prosperous neighbourhood,Commodore Wise added.

“It will be an exciting opportunity for the crew who could not step onto overseas shores for two and half years due to covid pandemic. They can now experience and learn different cultures in the next two days,” Captain Troy Duggan, Commander HMAS Adelaide said.

Captain Phillipa Hay, Commander Australian Amphibious Task Group,  Colonel Doug Pashley, Commander Australian Land Forces, and Captain David McPherson, Commander HMAS Anzac were also present.

AUSTRALIAN BAND PERFORMS AT BEACH FOR A CAUSE
Visakhapatnam: As part of awareness campaign on marine ecology conservation, the Australian Defence Force (ADF) band on Monday performed variety of musical numbers at RK Beach. The ADF band entertained the crowd with their performance including playing local songs. Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation officials, along with 500 school students and people from the local community participated. To understand the importance of taking care of marine ecosystems in the Indian Ocean, a skit on marine ecology and drawing competition for children was also conducted programme was hosted by Australian Consulate-General Chennai.

