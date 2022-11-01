Lack of sand hits Nadu-Nedu programme works in Kakinada district of Andhra

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

KAKINADA : Renovation of government schools under the second phase of Nadu-Nedu programme in Kakinada district has come to a halt due to insufficient supply of sand. While the district requires 1.25 lakh metric tonnes sand, only 25,000 metric tonnes is available.

As a result, students are facing problems as they have been forced to attend classes in buildings that are not completely constructed. While some students complained of the disturbing noises during classes, others said they contracted with dust allergy due to the construction activity on the campus.

The erstwhile East Godavari district had a total of 3.27 lakh students at 1,701 private schools, while 4.20 lakh pupils in 5,715 government schools. Following the reorganisation of districts, there are 1,209 government schools, including a few aided ones, in Kakinada district.

Under phase-II Nadu-Nedu, the State government had sanctioned new buildings and additional classrooms to 794 schools, 14 junior colleges and 96 Anganwadi buildings in the district with `336 crore.With the Covid-19 pandemic severely affecting livelihoods and the government initiating schemes such as Amma Vodi, the number of students enrolling into government schools saw a surge.

Following the rise in admissions at government schools, Srimathi Pydah Sattiraju Municipal Corporation Girls’ High School at Salipeta in Kakinada has a strength of 1,550 students and just 14 classrooms. As a result, on an average, 11o students are being accommodated in each classroom.

For the timely completion of works, engineering sections of various departments were engaged and 72 assistant engineers had been appointed to monitor the progress of the works.It has been learnt that the government provides sand, cement and iron for construction, while the remaining raw material, including metal and bricks, have to be arranged by the contractors executing the works. Officials said an indent was sent to the government for supply of 1.25 lakh metric tonnes sand, however, only 25,000 metric tonnes was distributed to the schools.

Although cement has been distributed, works cannot be taken up until sufficient sand has been distributed. Kakinada District Education (DEO) Datla Subhadra said the problem would be resolved soon. “Due to various issues, there has been a delay in the supply of sand,” she added.

