Population of poor declined by over 270 million in a period of  10 years: Ex-RBI Guv

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP hosted the 15th edition of University Distinguished Lecture series on the topic “India at 75 and beyond’’ to discuss India’s growth. Renowned economist and former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Dr C Rangarajan addressed the session and gave a comprehensive outlook on the economic performance of India since independence.

“India has made momentous progress on reducing multi-dimensional poverty. The incidence of multi-dimensional poverty were almost reduced by half to almost 27.5% during 2005-06 and 2015-16 period due to deeper progress among the poorest. Thus, within 10 years, the number of poor in India fell by more than 270 million, a truly massive achievement,” he stated during the lecture.

Dr Rangarajan further expounded on the importance of reform agendas and measures, the subsisting triad of economic policies and the future challenges of progressing into being a developed nation.

Dean for School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences Prof Kamaiah Bandi applauded Dr Rangarajan on being a unique distinction of shaping and motivating five generations of intellectual cohort.

“Dr C Rangarajan has successfully brought down the gap between theory and practice in his capacity as RBI governor and various other important positions he has held for our nation,” Prof Kamaiah Bandi noted.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora explained that the principal objective of the University Distinguished Lecture series was to impel research scholars, students from all around the world to undertake progressive measures for the holistic development of the nation. University Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao presented a memento to Dr Rangarajan on behalf of the institution.

