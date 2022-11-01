YSRC bids to take Kapu mantle from JSP

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : In an apparent bid to consolidate the Kapu vote bank, the YSRC on Monday portrayed itself as a party that worked for the interests of the community. In the same breath, it also tried to wean away the Kapus from Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan alleging that the actor-politician is spending his energies to make TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, whom they termed as the one who deceived the community, as the Chief Minister.

A host of MLAs and MPs of the Kapu community belonging to the YSRC, numbering 30, met in Rajamahendravaram to discuss on how to bring the party closer to the community in view of the recent ‘humiliating’ remarks of Pawan Kalyan against the Kapu leaders of the YSRC.

The first meeting held in Rajamahendravaram, the heartland of erstwhile twin Godavari districts where Kapu community plays a key role, discussed the various welfare schemes initiated by the government for the community.

Emerging out of the meeting, water resources minister Ambati Rambabu said the main agenda of the meeting was to discuss Kapu welfare measures of their government and how better they can implement them.

“We also have discussed the remarks of Pawan Kalyan. No leader, whom a small section of people aspire to be the Chief Minister, can use such a language. Some youngsters chant ‘CM CM’ whenever they see Pawan Kalyan but the latter is using his energies to make Chandrababu Naidu the Chief Minister,’’ Rambabu said.

He alleged that the intentions of Pawan Kalyan were evidently made clear when he met Chandrababu Naidu hours after lashing the Kapu leaders and also blaming Kapu leaders for the killing of Vangaveeti Ranga. “How can he meet Chandrababu Naidu who is allegedly responsible for the killing of Ranga?’’ he questioned.

The Kapu leaders also alleged that Chandrababu Naidu had not only meted out injustice to the Kapu community but also insulted the members through indiscriminate cases and arrests. “Naidu had also hoodwinked the community with false promises,” they alleged. “Kapus are with the YSRC despite the efforts of Pawan Kalyan to turn them into supporters of the TDP,” they said after the five-hour-long meeting.

