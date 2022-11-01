Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC playing divisive politics for mileage: TDP

Former TDP minister Kalava Srinivasulu has come down heavily on YSRC stating that the ruling party is playing divisive politics in the State.

Former TDP minister Kalava Srinivasulu (Photo | Facebook Screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Former TDP minister Kalava Srinivasulu has come down heavily on YSRC stating that the ruling party is playing divisive politics in the State. Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters on Monday, Srinivasulu alleged that the YSRC was deriving wild pleasure by bringing in regional and community rift among people of the State. The people elected the party to develop the State and work for the welfare of all sections of society.  But the YSRC had not taken any measures for development in the past three-and-a-half years, he charged.

“Even development works that were launched during the TDP regime also came to a halt. What is surprising is that the ruling party itself is playing cheap politics and YSRC leaders are resorting to agitational path,” Srinivasulu observed.

Pointing out that Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakara Reddy organised a rally stating that injustice was being done to Rayalaseema, the TDP leader said the YSRC MLA was now claiming that the Sri Bagh agreement was not implemented.

Stating that TDP, during its tenure, had taken all possible measures for the overall development of Rayalaseema, Srinivasulu said since the power is now in the hands of YSRC, it is the ruling party that should initiate steps for the progress of the region. “Who is coming in the way of YSRC in developing Rayalaseema?” he asked.

