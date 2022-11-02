Home States Andhra Pradesh

14th century Shiva temple atop Kondaveedu Fort in shambles as relics lie in neglect

The Kondaveedu Fort, a well-fortified city, was the capital during the reign of Reddy Kings and later used by the French and the British as a garrison.

Published: 02nd November 2022 05:24 AM

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: A medieval era Shiva temple, constructed in the 14th century, at Kodaveedu fort lies in utter neglected, as the reconstruction works remains incomplete for the past five years. Constructed during the tenure of Reddy Rajas, the temple was renowned in medieval history.

As part of Kondaveedu development project, the State government issued orders to reconstruct it in 2010. However, due to lack of proper transportation facilities to the hilltop, the works were not started until 2017 until a ghat road was laid.

The archeological department had unearthed a few ancient Buddhist relics, including the remains of a circular stupa and pillared pavilion (sila mandapa) of the Ikshvaku times, underneath the temple. It is believed that this site was used by Buddhist monks as a spiritual retreat centre. Officials of the Department of Archaeology and Museums shifted the relics to a museum. As a result the  reconstruction works were halted.

When dismantling, the officials removed the ancient pillars of the temple and wrote numbers on them. With years passing, and the pillars left in the open area, the numbers on the pillars have faded.The Kondaveedu Fort, a well-fortified city, was the capital during the reign of Reddy Kings and later used by the French and the British as a garrison.

Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee Chairperson Siva Reddy said, “In the name of promoting Buddhism in the area, the officials stopped the reconstruction of the temple. But in the last five years, neither the temple has been developed nor any action was taken to promote Buddhism. The numbers on the pillars are fading without which, it would be impossible to resume works.”

He urged Tourism Minister RK Roja and Archaeology department commissioner Vani Mohan to take necessary action to complete the construction of the temple as soon as possible.Minister Roja responded positively to the request and assured him that the construction works will start very soon, he informed.

